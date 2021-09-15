LifePro Asset Management Makes New $8 Million Investment in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

LifePro Asset Management bought a new position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 369,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,997,000. APA makes up approximately 2.4% of LifePro Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. LifePro Asset Management owned about 0.10% of APA as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of APA in the second quarter worth $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of APA in the second quarter worth $36,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of APA by 57.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of APA by 64.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in shares of APA by 316.4% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the period. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $381,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,932.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APA traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.23. 337,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,944,861. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 4.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.79. APA Co. has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. APA had a net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 145.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that APA Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APA. Barclays downgraded APA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist lowered their target price on APA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on APA from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.97.

About APA

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

