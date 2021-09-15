LifePro Asset Management Makes New Investment in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

LifePro Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 817,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,169,000. Schlumberger accounts for 7.7% of LifePro Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. LifePro Asset Management owned 0.06% of Schlumberger at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 374.2% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 106,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after buying an additional 83,830 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 8.3% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 436,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,857,000 after buying an additional 33,475 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 129.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,592,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,310,000 after buying an additional 897,159 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 223.6% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 2,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 17.3% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 6,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SLB. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.03 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 26th. HSBC upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.84.

Schlumberger stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.90. The company had a trading volume of 381,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,528,211. The firm has a market cap of $40.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.14 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.37. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $36.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.53.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.53%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

