LifePro Asset Management Purchases 331,593 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

LifePro Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1,350.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 331,593 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up about 4.3% of LifePro Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $14,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in Bank of America by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in Bank of America by 12.8% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 2,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth $1,161,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 6.2% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 17,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth $510,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

BAC stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.19. 1,321,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,445,723. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $22.95 and a 52-week high of $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

In other Bank of America news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.42.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

