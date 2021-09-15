Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $392,273.00

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 16.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $3.13 or 0.00006572 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 30.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market cap of $12.08 million and $392,273.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.99 or 0.00384399 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00006544 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000610 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (CRYPTO:LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io . The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

