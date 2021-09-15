LikeCoin (LIKE) Trading 0.4% Higher This Week

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One LikeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0262 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. LikeCoin has a market capitalization of $27.61 million and $49,974.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00063125 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002857 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.53 or 0.00149003 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00014263 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $402.68 or 0.00838763 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00046169 BTC.

About LikeCoin

LikeCoin (LIKE) is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,055,345,408 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,017,340 coins. The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin . LikeCoin’s official website is like.co . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

LikeCoin Coin Trading

