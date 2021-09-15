Linear Price Hits $0.0500 (LINA)

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. During the last seven days, Linear has traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar. One Linear coin can now be purchased for $0.0500 or 0.00000105 BTC on major exchanges. Linear has a market capitalization of $200.36 million and $24.65 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00064657 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002828 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.66 or 0.00150580 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00014475 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $380.08 or 0.00798629 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00046779 BTC.

Linear Profile

Linear is a coin. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,003,665,123 coins. Linear’s official website is linear.finance . Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Linear Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Linear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

