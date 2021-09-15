Liquid Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LIQDQ) Short Interest Down 73.1% in August

Liquid Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LIQDQ) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a decline of 73.1% from the August 15th total of 92,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 339,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Liquid Holdings Group stock remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 120,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,964. Liquid Holdings Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.

Get Liquid Holdings Group alerts:

About Liquid Holdings Group

Liquid Holdings Group, Inc develops and provides proprietary next generation software technology that integrates trading, real-time risk management, accounting, reporting and administration tools in a single platform for the financial services community. Its customers include small to mid-sized hedge fund managers, asset managers, wealth management offices, family offices and financial institutions.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Liquid Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquid Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.