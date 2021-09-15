LiquidApps Price Hits $0.0183 (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. During the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. One LiquidApps coin can currently be bought for $0.0183 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LiquidApps has a total market capitalization of $13.00 million and $3,821.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000600 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00056779 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About LiquidApps

LiquidApps is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO . LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

LiquidApps Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

