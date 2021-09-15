Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Brokerages expect Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) to announce earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Liquidia’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Liquidia reported earnings per share of ($0.40) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Liquidia will report full year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.41). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.32). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Liquidia.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liquidia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the first quarter worth $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Liquidia during the first quarter worth about $32,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Liquidia by 197.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 8,979 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LQDA traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $2.69. 3,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,724. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.08. Liquidia has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $6.34.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

