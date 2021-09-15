Liquity (LQTY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $51.72 Million

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 15th. Liquity has a total market capitalization of $51.72 million and $1.13 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Liquity has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. One Liquity coin can currently be bought for $5.14 or 0.00010687 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00075426 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.81 or 0.00126496 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.02 or 0.00176854 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,510.58 or 0.07302404 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,879.20 or 0.99594157 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $424.98 or 0.00883997 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002833 BTC.

About Liquity

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,066,338 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

Liquity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Liquity using one of the exchanges listed above.

