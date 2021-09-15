Litecoin Trading Up 1.8% This Week (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. Litecoin has a total market cap of $12.24 billion and approximately $3.02 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Litecoin has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. One Litecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $183.39 or 0.00382657 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000508 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006553 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001463 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000609 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Litecoin Profile

Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 66,752,615 coins. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org . Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

