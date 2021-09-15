LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Shares Down 5.4%

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)’s stock price traded down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $48.24 and last traded at $48.34. 17,486 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 767,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.10.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -62.95 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.89.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 5.81%. On average, analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 970.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 16.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

