Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $45.16

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 45.16 ($0.59) and traded as low as GBX 43.45 ($0.57). Lloyds Banking Group shares last traded at GBX 43.56 ($0.57), with a volume of 177,778,440 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 48 ($0.63) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 59 ($0.77) to GBX 60 ($0.78) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 60 ($0.78) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 56 ($0.73) to GBX 57 ($0.74) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 51 ($0.67) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 51.33 ($0.67).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 45.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 79.91. The stock has a market cap of £30.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of GBX 0.67 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $0.57. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.09%.

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider William Chalmers acquired 181,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.61) per share, with a total value of £85,494.88 ($111,699.61).

About Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

