Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a drop of 77.0% from the August 15th total of 5,960,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 16.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,021,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 140,973 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,411,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,149,000 after acquiring an additional 57,803 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 62.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 687,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 263,739 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 10.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,353,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,460,000 after acquiring an additional 228,544 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter worth about $87,000. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

NYSE:LYG traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.40. The company had a trading volume of 80,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,862,476. The firm has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.48. Lloyds Banking Group has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

LYG has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Investec raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.50.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

See Also: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.