Lobstex Achieves Market Cap of $1.46 Million (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. During the last seven days, Lobstex has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. Lobstex has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and $879,674.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lobstex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0648 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 48.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

Lobstex (LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 22,495,789 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Lobstex

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

