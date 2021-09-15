LocalCoinSwap Market Cap Hits $1.40 Million (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded up 9.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. During the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar. One LocalCoinSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.0275 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges. LocalCoinSwap has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and approximately $3,146.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.08 or 0.00764999 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000230 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000069 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001532 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $594.15 or 0.01234841 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003784 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About LocalCoinSwap

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 70,216,504 coins and its circulating supply is 51,003,727 coins. LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap . LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

LocalCoinSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

