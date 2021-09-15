Loki Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,392.00 (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 15th. One Loki coin can now be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Loki has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. Loki has a market cap of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Loki alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,050.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,597.64 or 0.07487155 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.20 or 0.00395836 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $648.59 or 0.01349806 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.78 or 0.00122338 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.50 or 0.00560864 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.84 or 0.00561576 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00006639 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $157.51 or 0.00327790 BTC.

Loki Profile

Loki (LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The official website for Loki is loki.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Loki

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.