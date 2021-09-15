London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LNSTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

LNSTY stock opened at $28.47 on Wednesday. London Stock Exchange Group has a 52-week low of $23.80 and a 52-week high of $35.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.13.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.2694 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from London Stock Exchange Group’s previous dividend of $0.25.

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

London Stock Exchange Group Plc engages in the provision of global financial markets infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services-LCH, Post Trade Services-CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. The Information Services segment refers to subscription and license fees for data and index services provided.

