Loom Network (LOOM) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $11.68 Million

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. Over the last week, Loom Network has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. One Loom Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000222 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Loom Network has a market capitalization of $106.87 million and approximately $11.68 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00063708 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002892 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.95 or 0.00147373 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00014275 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.24 or 0.00835460 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00046476 BTC.

Loom Network Coin Profile

Loom Network (LOOM) is a coin. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

