Loop Capital Raises Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Price Target to $180.00

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Loop Capital from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.48% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

CROX has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Crocs from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Crocs from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Crocs from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Crocs from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX traded up $3.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.22. 63,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,313,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.78. Crocs has a 12-month low of $40.12 and a 12-month high of $157.80. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.33.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. Crocs had a return on equity of 126.41% and a net margin of 35.35%. The business had revenue of $640.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crocs will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Elaine L. Boltz sold 9,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total transaction of $1,202,809.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,378,667.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 4,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.48, for a total value of $604,544.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the first quarter worth $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the first quarter worth $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the second quarter worth $42,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 54.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 16.1% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 723 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

