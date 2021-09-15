Loopring [NEO] (LRN) Market Cap Reaches $1.60 Million

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 15th. During the last week, Loopring [NEO] has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar. One Loopring [NEO] coin can currently be bought for $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinMex, Gate.io, DragonEX and Switcheo Network. Loopring [NEO] has a total market cap of $1.60 million and $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.48 or 0.00075995 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.93 or 0.00126921 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.26 or 0.00177614 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,480.27 or 0.07250223 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,984.21 or 0.99962290 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $421.27 or 0.00877602 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002832 BTC.

About Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO]’s launch date was April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 coins. The official website for Loopring [NEO] is loopring.org . Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . Loopring [NEO]’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Buying and Selling Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO] can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, IDAX, Gate.io, CoinMex and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring [NEO] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring [NEO] using one of the exchanges listed above.

