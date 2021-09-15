Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) shares rose 8.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.00 and last traded at $6.93. Approximately 293,922 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 11,051,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.40.

RIDE has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Lordstown Motors in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Lordstown Motors from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Lordstown Motors from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. R. F. Lafferty cut Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Lordstown Motors in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lordstown Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.89.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 0.87.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.12). Research analysts predict that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lordstown Motors by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,073,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,488 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lordstown Motors by 359.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,289,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,687,000 after acquiring an additional 6,486,251 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Lordstown Motors by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,668,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,569,000 after acquiring an additional 204,574 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Lordstown Motors by 3,934.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,630,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lordstown Motors by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,972,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,558 shares in the last quarter. 28.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

