L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

Several research firms recently commented on LRLCY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of L’Oréal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LRLCY opened at $93.97 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.27, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.57. L’Oréal has a one year low of $62.62 and a one year high of $95.36.

L’Oréal SA engages in the manufacture and sale of beauty and hair products. It operates through the following segments: Skincare and Sun Protection, Makeup, Haircare, Hair Coloring, Fragrances, and Others. The Others segment includes hygiene products as well as sales by American professional distributors with non-Group brands.

