Luby’s (NYSE:LUB) Trading Down 0.2%

Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB)’s share price fell 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.18 and last traded at $4.18. 18,396 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 58,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.19.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.75. The company has a market capitalization of $129.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.17.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUB. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Luby’s in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Luby’s in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Luby’s in the second quarter worth about $255,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Luby’s in the second quarter worth about $354,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Luby’s by 12.4% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 267,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 29,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

Luby’s, Inc operates as a multi-branded company in the restaurant industry and in the contract food services industry. It operates through the following segments: Luby’s Cafeterias, Fuddruckers Restaurants, Cheeseburger in Paradise, Fuddruckers Franchise Operations, and Culinary Contract Services. The Luby’s Cafeterias segment includes the results of the company-owned Luby’s Cafeterias restaurants.

