Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Research analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:LCID opened at 18.95 on Wednesday. Lucid Group has a one year low of 9.60 and a one year high of 64.86.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lucid Group stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 110,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,180,000. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

