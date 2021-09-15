Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Bought by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 49.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,756 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,087,979 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,480,664,000 after buying an additional 106,807 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,861,628 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,411,238,000 after buying an additional 77,149 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.2% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,434,939 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,983,590,000 after purchasing an additional 65,033 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,459,522 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $447,025,000 after purchasing an additional 47,066 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 41.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,172,144 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $427,797,000 after purchasing an additional 344,667 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

LULU stock opened at $420.50 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $434.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $396.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $350.42. The stock has a market cap of $54.73 billion, a PE ratio of 66.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.37, for a total transaction of $4,273,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,825,404.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total transaction of $5,270,135.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,585.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,585 shares of company stock valued at $18,558,305. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $446.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $447.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $445.33.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

