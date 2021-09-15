Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.85.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on Lundin Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Desjardins raised Lundin Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on Lundin Gold from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$13.75 to C$13.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FTMNF opened at $8.90 on Wednesday. Lundin Gold has a 52-week low of $7.28 and a 52-week high of $11.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.88.

Lundin Gold, Inc is a natural resource mining company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, base, and precious metal properties. It focuses on the operation of Fruta del Norte project. The company was founded on July 25, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

