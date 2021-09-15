Lunyr One Day Volume Hits $2,230.00 (LUN)

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. In the last week, Lunyr has traded up 9.8% against the dollar. One Lunyr coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000493 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lunyr has a total market cap of $545,437.32 and approximately $2,230.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00063568 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002928 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.23 or 0.00147357 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00014491 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.90 or 0.00833552 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00046544 BTC.

Lunyr Coin Profile

Lunyr is a coin. It launched on March 29th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 coins and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 coins. The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lunyr’s official website is lunyr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Lunyr is an Ethereum-based crowdsourced encyclopedia that rewards users with app tokens for peer-reviewing and contributing information, thus providing reliable, accurate information. The LUN tokens will be used to place ads on the platform. They function as part of the incentive system to drive contribution, peer review, and dispute and quality resolution. That platform itself is a crowdsourced decentralized knowledge base where contributors earn LUN tokens. Lunyr's mission is to develop solutions that fundamentally change the way we publish, store, and exchange information. Through the use of blockchain technology, we enable individuals to capture the world's knowledge in a medium that is ubiquitous, censorship-resistant, and immortal. “

Lunyr Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lunyr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lunyr using one of the exchanges listed above.

