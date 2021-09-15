Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Sets New 12-Month High at $5.75

Shares of Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.75 and last traded at $5.75, with a volume of 126827 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lynas Rare Earths from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 8.24 and a quick ratio of 7.48. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of -279.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.67.

Lynas Rare Earths Ltd. engages in the production of rare earth minerals. It focuses on the exploration, development, mining, and processing of rare earth deposits. The company was founded by Nicholas Anthony Curtis on May 25, 1983 and is headquartered in Kuantan, Malaysia.

