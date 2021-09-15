Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit (NASDAQ:DRAYU) Shares Down 0.1%

Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit (NASDAQ:DRAYU)’s share price was down 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.92 and last traded at $9.92. Approximately 76,690 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 156,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.91.

About Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit (NASDAQ:DRAYU)

Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I intends to effect a merger or mergers, amalgamation, share exchange, share purchase, asset acquisition, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the software, data and technology, media, and telecom industries.

