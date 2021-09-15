Macquarie Lowers Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) to Underperform

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) was downgraded by stock analysts at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.18.

YUMC traded down $3.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044,810. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.81. Yum China has a 12 month low of $49.81 and a 12 month high of $69.67. The stock has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.79.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Yum China had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yum China will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in YUMC. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Yum China in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 526.3% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

