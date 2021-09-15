MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $39.56 Million

Brokerages expect MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) to announce $39.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for MacroGenics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $25.03 million to $62.04 million. MacroGenics reported sales of $18.25 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 116.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that MacroGenics will report full-year sales of $116.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $93.38 million to $159.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $147.97 million, with estimates ranging from $61.20 million to $247.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MacroGenics.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.38). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 41.16% and a negative net margin of 109.07%. The business had revenue of $30.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.55 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on MacroGenics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on MacroGenics in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.17.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,630,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,275,564 shares in the company, valued at $136,430,761.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGNX. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in MacroGenics by 22.4% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 7,376,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $198,121,000 after buying an additional 1,348,100 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its position in MacroGenics by 20.5% in the second quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,943,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,645,000 after buying an additional 1,010,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MacroGenics by 13.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,783,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,207,000 after buying an additional 678,774 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in MacroGenics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,117,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,597,000 after buying an additional 14,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MacroGenics by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,941,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,857,000 after buying an additional 106,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGNX stock opened at $27.20 on Wednesday. MacroGenics has a twelve month low of $18.16 and a twelve month high of $36.48. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.56.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

