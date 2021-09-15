Magellan Aerospace Co. (OTCMKTS:MALJF) Short Interest Down 72.4% in August

Magellan Aerospace Co. (OTCMKTS:MALJF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 72.4% from the August 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

MALJF stock remained flat at $$8.36 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.41. Magellan Aerospace has a 12 month low of $4.83 and a 12 month high of $9.53.

About Magellan Aerospace

Magellan Aerospace Corp. engages in the provision of complex assemblies and systems solutions to aircraft and engine manufacturers, and defense and space agencies. Its products include aero engines, aero structures, wire strike protection system, rockets, space, sand castings, power generation, and supporting materials.

