Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) COO Sells $909,366.40 in Stock

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) COO Katie Seitz Evans sold 31,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $909,366.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Katie Seitz Evans also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Katie Seitz Evans sold 3,329 shares of Magnite stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $89,283.78.

MGNI traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $30.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,855,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,296,161. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 298.93 and a beta of 2.31. Magnite, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.88 and a 12 month high of $64.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Magnite had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $114.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Magnite in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Magnite in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Magnite in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist raised shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Magnite has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGNI. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Magnite by 548.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Magnite by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 5,201 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Magnite by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 58,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 16,528 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Magnite by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Magnite in the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

