Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Acquires 1,155 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $3,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $989,563,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,715,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108,666 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,631,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793,345 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,859,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 27,777.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,575,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565,834 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PG. Erste Group upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.63.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $145.58. 266,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,949,646. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $147.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.48%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 1,558 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.39, for a total transaction of $224,959.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 667 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total value of $96,294.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

