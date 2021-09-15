Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Acquires 5,402 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,402 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.1% of Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. FMR LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,343,000 after buying an additional 10,179 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,163,000. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,401. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.73. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $64.94 and a one year high of $106.13.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

