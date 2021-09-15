Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Acquires New Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:FMAY)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:FMAY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 83,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC owned about 2.89% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 24.6% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FMAY traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.97. 115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,772. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.93. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May has a twelve month low of $32.34 and a twelve month high of $37.32.

