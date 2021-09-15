Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Boosts Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,978 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC owned 0.15% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $4,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPHQ. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 63.6% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the second quarter worth $45,000. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 92.2% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 65.6% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period.

SPHQ stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.25. The stock had a trading volume of 16,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,020. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.35. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $36.65 and a 52-week high of $51.32.

