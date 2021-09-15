Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Buys 2,300 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter worth $103,295,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,469,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,199,000 after buying an additional 484,845 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,804,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,288,000 after purchasing an additional 347,700 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,058,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,246,000 after buying an additional 204,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 168.1% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 212,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,902,000 after acquiring an additional 133,449 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CIBR traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.98. 24,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,639. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $32.91 and a one year high of $52.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.86.

