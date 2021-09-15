Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Buys 2,310 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,377,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,808,318,000 after buying an additional 1,751,808 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,796,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,229,422,000 after acquiring an additional 225,503 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,910,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,626,000 after acquiring an additional 399,232 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,860,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,188,000 after acquiring an additional 80,901 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,779,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,365,000 after buying an additional 141,615 shares during the period.

TIP stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $129.18. 140,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,258,162. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.55. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $123.51 and a 12 month high of $130.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

