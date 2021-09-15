Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Buys 735 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 735 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 21.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 22.1% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 428,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,785,000 after purchasing an additional 34,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,042,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $258.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,255. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.51 and a fifty-two week high of $266.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.63.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.