Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Grows Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 34.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMLP. Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $357,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 312,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,539,000 after acquiring an additional 134,549 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $978,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $421,000.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,667,058. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $18.93 and a 52-week high of $38.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.47.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.