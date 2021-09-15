Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,817 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $7,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 68,439,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,690,000 after buying an additional 3,320,606 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 33,806,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,793,000 after buying an additional 2,080,541 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,294,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,123,000 after buying an additional 411,492 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,165,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,221,000 after buying an additional 1,981,677 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,816,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,453,000 after buying an additional 1,130,016 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.44. 80,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,646,649. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $30.08 and a 1 year high of $40.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.32.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.