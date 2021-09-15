Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $1.95 Million Stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 276.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 1,366.7% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF stock traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $182.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,388. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $183.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.51. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $128.85 and a 12-month high of $196.00.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

