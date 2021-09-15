Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $12.38 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,520 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $12,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.41. 8,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,802. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.42. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $76.81 and a 12 month high of $110.07.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

