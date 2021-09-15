Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $3.40 Million Stock Holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,105 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $3,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,728,000. First Horizon Corp increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 3,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Maritime Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 186.9% during the 1st quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 45,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 29,620 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TQQQ traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.21. 1,398,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,638,285. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.45. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a twelve month low of $54.05 and a twelve month high of $152.88.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

