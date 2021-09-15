Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $3.65 Million Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lessened its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 37.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,839 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $3,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,719,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,826,000 after buying an additional 1,229,356 shares in the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,401,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,067,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 232.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 517,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,096,000 after buying an additional 361,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,679,000.

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $117.32. 353,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,774,519. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $85.27 and a 52 week high of $159.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.28.

