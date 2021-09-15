Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $3.81 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHM. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 21,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 19,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.96. The company had a trading volume of 411 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,087. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $52.83 and a 52 week high of $81.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.47 and a 200-day moving average of $77.30.

