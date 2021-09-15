Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 0.9% of Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $227,354,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 697.4% in the 2nd quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 865,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,999,000 after acquiring an additional 757,118 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 560.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 749,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,947,000 after acquiring an additional 635,694 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,973,000. Finally, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3,670.4% in the 2nd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 487,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,443,000 after acquiring an additional 474,325 shares during the last quarter.

VIG traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $160.17. The stock had a trading volume of 93,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,690. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.33. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $124.14 and a 1 year high of $163.25.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

