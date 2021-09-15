Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Increases Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,949 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 170,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,000 after buying an additional 15,240 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,289,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,316,000 after buying an additional 418,973 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 173,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,694,000 after buying an additional 17,930 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,666,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,668,000 after buying an additional 1,139,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 144.8% during the 1st quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 43,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 25,731 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHE traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.40. 68,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,607,369. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $25.74 and a 52-week high of $34.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.97.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.